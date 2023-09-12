During the First Annual End of Summer Lake Cleanup Saturday, volunteers collected 1,960 pounds, or nearly one ton, of trash.
The Lake Havasu Marine Association and the Havasu Riviera Marina hosted the cleanup, and the trash was weighed Monday after it was hauled to the dump.
Volunteers found many large items, including a tire, a bicycle, a computer monitor, a toilet, chairs, couch cushions, and more.
Glen Levison with the marine association helped organize the cleanup and said 120 volunteers attended.
10 volunteers went out on personal water crafts, six on kayaks, and 27 on foot to different beaches. 22 boats of various sizes and types, from pontoons to bass boats, also went out with several groups aboard, Levison said.
Upon checking in, volunteers were given trash bags and grabbers and assigned an area to collect trash from.
After collecting trash for several hours, volunteers returned to the marina for lunch and an award and raffle ceremony.
Four awards were given to volunteers with a commemorative plaque and a gift certificate to a local restaurant. $4k in raffle prizes were also given out.
The award for most trash collected went to Ben Canfield and his group.
Another was for the most unique item, won by Jamie Smith, who collected a porcelain toilet from the lake.
Dennis Garouette won most of the same item by picking up 13 hats.
The last award, the largest single-item award, was won by Teri Sutton and her husband.
“This could have gone to many people but Teri and her husband brought something in on their kayaks that weighed so much it took three men to get it in the dumpster,” Levison said.
Levison said during the event that there is already discussion about hosting a second annual cleanup next year.
Another cleanup also took place Saturday morning at Castle Rock Bay, with some volunteers going out on kayaks and others going to busy areas such as the Bridgewater Channel.
The event was hosted by the Friends of the Bill Williams River and Havasu National Wildlife Refuges nonprofit organization.
Volunteers collected several 55-gallon bags worth of trash.
