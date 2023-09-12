During the First Annual End of Summer Lake Cleanup Saturday, volunteers collected 1,960 pounds, or nearly one ton, of trash.

The Lake Havasu Marine Association and the Havasu Riviera Marina hosted the cleanup, and the trash was weighed Monday after it was hauled to the dump.

