Grand Canyon West

Grand Canyon West was closed for the remainder of Tuesday due to a fatal bus rollover.

 file

PEACH SPRINGS— Grand Canyon West is closed for the remainder of Aug. 1 due to a fatal bus rollover.

According to a Hualapai Emergency Operations Services, 57 total individuals were involved in the rollover and one fatality was reported. Eight individuals were flown to surrounding hospitals and the rest received noncritical injuries.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.