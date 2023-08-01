PEACH SPRINGS— Grand Canyon West is closed for the remainder of Aug. 1 due to a fatal bus rollover.
According to a Hualapai Emergency Operations Services, 57 total individuals were involved in the rollover and one fatality was reported. Eight individuals were flown to surrounding hospitals and the rest received noncritical injuries.
A collision occurred at around 10 a.m. between a private tour operator and a visitor’s personal vehicle at Grand Canyon West within the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1.
Hualapai Emergency Services, GCW Air Rescue Fire, Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire Department AMR ambulances, Bullhead Fire Department and five medical flight agencies responded to the incident.
The Hualapai Nation Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety are handling the fatality investigation. The incident is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
