State Route 95 is closed for an extended period of time due to a fatal accident on Friday afternoon.
Approximately at 12:41 p.m., authorities were dispatched to State Route 95 at milemarker 181 by the entrance of the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Michael Terrinoni says a female driver of a Dodge 3500 pulling a flatbed trailer was traveling southbound when she began experiencing mechanical issues. As the driver of the truck was merging into the center median lane, a white Nissan Sentra traveling southbound rear-ended the trailer.
Three occupants, two males and one female, were identified in the sedan by authorities on the scene. The rear male passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, Terrinoni says.
The female passenger and male driver of the sedan were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center in serious condition.
Terrinoni says that speed appears to be a factor for the sedan. Names and ages of the victims were not immediately available as of late Friday afternoon.
