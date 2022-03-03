A house fire on Wednesday prompted a response from the Lake Havasu City and Desert Hills Fire Departments, where one occupant and one firefighter are reported to have suffered minor injuries.
The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m., on the 300 block of Erwin Road in Desert Hills. According to Desert Hills Fire Capt. Bryant Stanec, the fire started in a patio area before engulfing an adjacent structure. The fire spread to multiple vehicles in the location’s driveway, and caused minor superficial damage to at least one nearby home.
“A neighbor saw the fire and notified the occupants inside,” Stanec said. “They were able to get out safely, but one occupant received superficial burns. And one of our firefighters also received minor injuries, but both refused treatment at the scene.”
Three Desert Hills Fire engines and two Lake Havasu City fire engines were called to subdue the fire, according to Stanec, and officials hoped to contain the blaze before it spread to neighboring areas.
“Our concern was that once those vehicles’ fuel tanks ruptured, there would be runoff from the driveway,” Stanec said. “Our tactics were defensive from the start.”
According to Stanec, the Desert Hills Fire Department has concluded its investigation into the fire. The name of the injured firefighter will not be made public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.