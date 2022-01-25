A Lake Havasu City man accused of delivering narcotics in an alleged cocaine-trafficking conspiracy will be sentenced next month, after accepting a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors.
Mario Delgado, 34, was charged last year with conspiracy to sell narcotic drugs in Havasu, as one of eight defendants arrested in the alleged operation. Delgado pleaded guilty to one felony count of possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday, and could be sentenced to a term of supervised probation with no further incarceration under the terms of the plea agreement. Also according to the agreement, Delgado’s felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor upon the successful completion of his probation.
Delgado was among eight arrested last year after Lake Havasu City Police investigators allegedly uncovered evidence implicating each member of the alleged conspiracy.
With one arrest, an alleged drug ring unraveled
The case began in February 2020, when co-defendant Christian Nava, 30, was arrested during a traffic stop after Lake Havasu City Police officers allegedly found Nava to be in possession of about one pound of cocaine. Police also found $982 in cash, and Nava’s mobile phone.
According to investigators, Nava’s phone contained an exchange of text messages between Nava and his cousin, 38-year-old Phoenix resident Alonso Mendoza - who has been identified by prosecutors as a possible ringleader in the alleged conspiracy.
Investigators say those text messages showed that Mendoza directed Nava to deliver quantities of cocaine throughout Havasu, and delivered money from buyers to Mendoza in exchange for the alleged narcotics. Nava allegedly made regular deliveries of cocaine to co-defendant Nicanor Corona, 38 - and to Mendoza’s brother, 35-year-old Fernando Mendoza. According to police, Fernando Mendoza was one of three business owners implicated in the conspiracy, as the owner of Lakefront AC.
Police allegedly learned that Alonso Mendoza would be traveling to Havasu on March 11, with the intent of personally transporting cocaine for sale in Lake Havasu City. Officers obtained warrants to intercept and search Mendoza’s vehicle, and later served a warrant to search an Empire Drive storage. On the same day, detectives obtained a warrant to search Mendoza’s residence in Phoenix, with Havasu and Mohave County investigators accompanied in the search by Maricopa County Sheriff’s detectives.
During the search, police allegedly found more than a half-pound of cocaine in Mendoza’s storage locker. A mobile phone was found in Mendoza’s Phoenix residence, which contained a text message history that allegedly detailed a shipment of cocaine. According to investigators, the text messages indicated that Delgado would accept payment for the shipment.
Mendoza and his girlfriend, 35-year-old Phoenix resident Yohanna Altamiranno, were taken into custody in March.
Police continued to investigate Delgado, Corona and Fernando Mendoza. According to police, Delgado’s message history on Facebook clearly indicated that Delgado was selling cocaine to Lake Havasu City residents.
Havasu resident Julio C. Cabrera-Leon, 36, was also arrested on charges of possession of narcotic drugs for sale. Cabrera-Leon, identified in police records as the co-owner of Fleek Hair Studio in Havasu, later allegedly admitted to having been at Fernando Mendoza’s home for parties prior to his arrest. According to Cabrera-Leon’s statements, Mendoza would often have cocaine available for use by guests.
Business owner Michael Brewer, 36, was also charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotic drugs, after police allegedly learned of his possible role in the alleged operation. Brewer was the owner of River Palm Landscaping in Havasu.
What’s next
Each defendant in the case was released from custody on bond, within two months of their initial arrests.
Delgado’s plea this week followed an identical plea signed by Brewer in November. Brewer was ultimately sentenced to one year of probation for one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alonso Mendoza and Yohanna Altamiranno remained free from custody on $100,000 bond each as of this week. Mendoza, Altamiranno and Nicanor Corona are each scheduled to stand trial on March 8.
Fernando Mendoza is next scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Feb. 7 for a status conference in his case.
Julio Cabrera-Leon is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference in the case on Feb. 14.
All charges were dismissed against Canas in August. Canas, whose text message history ultimately led to the arrests of all known parties in the alleged conspiracy, was killed in a motorcycle accident that took place in Texas last year.
Delgado is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25 in Mohave Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.