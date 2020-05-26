One Lake Havasu City man has been indicted on felony charges after a joint operation earlier this month between the Lake Havasu City Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Dominic P. Zamora, 43, was indicted last Thursday on charges of dangerous drugs for sale, two counts of possession of narcotics for sale and one count of weapons misconduct. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment June 8 in Mohave County Superior Court.
Zamora was arrested alongside Thurman L. Harris, 45 and Kevin R. Thompson, 21, after investigators served a search warrant May 15 at Zamora’s home on South Palo Verde Boulevard. The arrests came after a two-month investigation by the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team into the alleged illegal trade of drugs for weapons at the residence.
During the search, investigators allegedly found two firearms, four artillery simulator explosive devices, ammunition, oxycodone pills, marijuana and about $2,700 in cash. Investigators allegedly also found an additional $8,000 in cash and 100 more oxycodone pills during a search of two vehicles at the residence.
Harris was initially charged by police with felony counts of marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy. According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, prosecutors ultimately chose not to indict Harris in the case.
Thompson was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with a court order. According to Angus, Thompson pleaded guilty to the offense last week, and has been sentenced to ten days in jail, with nine days of his sentence suspended.
Zamora was released from custody May 16 on $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.