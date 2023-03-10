State Route 95 north of Lake Havasu City was closed for several hours Friday afternoon, following a fatal vehicle accident near the intersection of State Route 95 and I-40.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the accident was reported at about 9:37 a.m. Arizona Department of Public Safety Media Relations Specialist Bart Graves said on Friday that the accident appeared to have occurred when a northbound Honda minivan swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a southbound Toyota pickup truck.
