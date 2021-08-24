One of the members of an alleged cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Lake Havasu City is dead, after a fatal motorcycle accident that took place in Texas earlier this month.
Christian Nava, 30, of Havasu, was among eight defendants indicted in April on charges including transportation and conspiracy to distribute narcotics, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nava remained free from custody on his own recognizance as he awaited trial, until his death on Aug. 12.
Nava was scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference on Tuesday. Court records appeared to confirm Nava’s death in a statement by his attorney, David A. Black.
Black declined to comment on Nava’s death in a telephone conversation with Today’s News-Herald this week.
According to initial statements by the Lake Havasu City Police Department, evidence seized from Nava’s mobile phone during a 2020 arrest may have played a substantial part in their investigation and indictment of Nava’s alleged co-conspirators.
Nava was initially arrested in a February 2020 traffic stop, when police say a law enforcement K-9 unit alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in Nava’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded one pound of cocaine, as well as $982 in cash and Nava’s mobile phone.
Investigators say that Nava’s phone contained an exchange of text messages to codefendant Alonso Mendoza, 38, of Phoenix – who has been identified as Nava’s cousin and possible ringleader in the alleged conspiracy.
According to police, those messages showed that Mendoza directed Nava to deliver quantities of cocaine to locations throughout the city. Nava is believed to have picked up money from buyers to deliver to Mendoza in exchange for the alleged contraband.
Nava was charged in 2020 with counts of possession and transportation of narcotics for sale, but prosecutors dismissed those charges last May in lieu of further investigation into the case.
Messages allegedly found on Nava’s mobile phone indicated that quantities of cocaine were shipped on a regular basis, at Mendoza’s direction, to codefendants Nicanor Corona, 38 – and to Mendoza’s brother, Fernando Mendoza, 35.
Alonso Mendoza was arrested March 11, when officers allegedly learned that he traveled to Havasu to personally deliver cocaine to a would-be buyer, while accompanied by girlfriend Yohanna Altamirano, 35, of Phoenix. Police say that a review of Mendoza’s own text message history corroborated the accusations against him.
Also indicted were Havasu residents Mario Delgado, 34, who was believed to have also been enlisted to deliver cocaine for Mendoza, as well as Fernando Mendoza and Corona. All three were taken into custody in April.
Codefendant Julio C. Cabrera-Leon, 36, was also charged with one count of possession of narcotic drugs for sale. Cabrera-Leon allegedly told police that he had witnessed quantities of cocaine distributed from Fernando Mendoza’s home.
Lake Havasu City resident Michael Brewer, 36, was also charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotic drugs in the case.
All defendants in the case remained free from custody as of this week as they await trial. Alonso and Fernando Mendoza were granted permission on Aug. 20 to leave the state. They are expected to travel to Austin, Texas, to retrieve Nava’s remains and return them to Arizona.
Alonso Mendoza scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference in the case on Sept. 21.
Fernando Mendoza is scheduled to appear for a status conference of his own in Mohave Superior Court on Sept. 13.
