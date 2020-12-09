Years of hard work and perhaps a few late nights, topped off with a global pandemic, is about to officially pay off for 10 ASU Havasu students. They’re ready to virtually graduate this weekend.
The 10 students will be attending a Zoom ceremony with staff and faculty at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Their photos line the walkway that welcomes people to the ASU Havasu campus as a way to honor the graduates.
The graduates include: Collin Turner, Biology BS; Huzaifa Ahmed and Joseph Lauricella, Business Administration BA; Tessa Chiesa and Cheyenne Smith, Communication BA; Sara Romero, Criminology and Criminal Justice BS; Eleanor Wachtel, General Studies BGS; and Jinica Torrez, Psychology BA.
Molli Plantenga is also among the 10 grads, ready to accept her Kinesiology BS on Saturday. The 22-year-old works as an admissions coach for ASU Havasu and grew up in Nampa, Idaho. She also boasts a 4.0 GPA, and she made the Dean’s List every semester.
During her time in Lake Havasu City and ASU Havasu, Plantenga completed two internships and planned several blood drives held at the campus while acting as the Health Sciences Society club president.
She’s also been able to get some fun in between her studies. Plantenga loves Jet Skiing, paddle boarding, running, and spending time on the lake with her family.
“I chose to attend ASU@Lake Havasu because I loved the small class sizes and community feel of the campus,” she said. “I also loved the surrounding community and the opportunities for community involvement while pursuing my education.”
During her schooling, she received the John C. Hughes Transfer Scholarship and the Havashire Festivals, Inc. Scholarship. After tossing her cap, she plans to attend graduate school to become a physical therapist.
Chris Stafford is also prepared to virtually cross the stage this weekend. He’s involved in the ASU Student Veteran Organization and will graduate with a BA in Business Administration on Saturday, with a 3.98 GPA.
Stafford served as an intelligence analyst in the US Army. He served for six years and had one deployment to Iraq. The 33-year-old works at Lake Havasu’s Veteran Center and ASU Havasu as a tech aide. He also used to be a tutor for the school.
Stafford hails from Buena Park, California, and he has two kids with his partner, Tara — 12-year-old Jacob and 8-year-old Mathias. He was drawn to ASU Havasu thanks to its convenience.
“The proximity of the school allowed me to be a full-time student, work and still have time with my family,” he said.
While attending ASU, he received the Sun Devil Child Care Scholarship, Veteran Business Scholarship, and the John C. Hughes Transfer Scholarship — all of which he’s incredibly grateful for. He’ll start applying to law schools after graduation, and his top choices are ASU and UNLV.
