It’s been 14 months since recreational marijuana was made legal in Arizona. But the use of tax dollars associated with those sales has until now been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the Mohave County Health Department plans to move ahead with more than $100,000 in tax revenue from legalized recreational marijuana, with plans to address the ongoing impact of substance abuse throughout the region. The use of that funding was approved by a unanimous vote of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Proposition 207 was passed in November 2020, effectively legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older throughout the state. The law required that 35% of taxes raised through the sale of recreational marijuana be applied to county health departments, the influx of which would have been allocated toward behavioral health outreach and programs including substance use prevention and early intervention initiatives, with the long-term goal of reducing drug-related arrests. But the best laid plans of state and county officials can still go awry.
The passage of Proposition 207 has generated about $102,500 since the law was passed, but has until now remained untouched by county health officials. According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, plans for spending that money were postponed until this week due to the impact of the coronavirus on local agencies and resources.
“We plan to use those funds to address some of the mental health issues in our county,” Burley said at this week’s meeting. “Prior to the pandemic, we had Mental Health First Aid training for adults and youth. That took a hiatus when the coronavirus hit, but we’d like to circle back to that and gain some momentum again.”
Mental Health First Aid is a program that educates participants about the signs and symptoms of illnesses such as anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and addictions. According to Burley, the county led one class in Mental Health First Aid, in Lake Havasu City, prior to the pandemic. The health department has not yet had opportunity to evaluate the program’s effectiveness due to the pandemic.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tyler Tribolet, local police have noticed no increase in reported marijuana use or offenses in Havasu since proposition 207 was passed.
“Officers provide a community resource guide to anyone requesting assistance in reference to substance abuse disorders,” Tribolet said Wednesday. “The guide includes 20 different contact numbers that offer counseling services.”
According to Havasu police records, there have been 19 juvenile referrals issued by police in reference to marijuana within the past three months. During the same period, no adults have been arrested in Havasu on charges related to marijuana use or possession.
