Mohave County Health Department Nursing staff have been notified of 108 confirmed covid-19 cases reported since Wednesday at noon, officials announced Friday afternoon, in addition to three deaths.
Two of the deaths are from the Bullhead City service area. One is 50-59 and one is 70-79. The third death is a 70-79 person from the Kingman service area. All three cases are from previously reported positive cases.
Of the 108 new confirmed cases, there are 45 new confirmed cases in the Bullhead City service area. There are 30 new confirmed cases in the Kingman service area. There are 31 new confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City service area. There are 2 new cases in the North County service area.
All 108 of the new cases remain under investigation.
Of the 31 new confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, four are 0-10; three are 11-19; two are 20-29; ten are 30-39; two are 40-49; four are 50-59; two are 60-69; three are 70-79.
Of the 45 new confirmed cases in the Bullhead City area, five are 0-10; six are 11-19; four are 20-29; five are 30-39; six are 40-49; eleven are 50-59; two are 60-69; four are 70-79; one is 80-89; one is 90+.
Of the 30 new confirmed cases in the Kingman area, one is 0-10; three are 11-19; three are 20-29; six are 30-39; six are 40-49; six are 50-59; three are 60-69; two are 70-79.
One of the two new confirmed cases in North County is 40-49 and one is 50-59.
There have been 21,869 coronavirus cases reported since the pandemic began in Mohave County in March 2020. Of those, 18,347 have recovered, MCDPH said.
