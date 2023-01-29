hf5.jpg

Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Hiawatha Drive Wednesday.

 Daisy Nelson/Today's News-Herald

A little more than one year ago, AP Triton was hired to conduct a comprehensive review of the Lake Havasu City Fire Department – looking at all aspects of the department’s operations, administration, facilities, equipment, and demands for service.

The study took nearly the entire 2022 calendar year to complete. It includes a community risk assessment and takes a close look at how the fire department may need to grow along with the city’s population in the years ahead. The study also examines the feasibility of implementing an ambulance transport program through the fire department, and lays out two potential options for the city to consider.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.