A little more than one year ago, AP Triton was hired to conduct a comprehensive review of the Lake Havasu City Fire Department – looking at all aspects of the department’s operations, administration, facilities, equipment, and demands for service.
The study took nearly the entire 2022 calendar year to complete. It includes a community risk assessment and takes a close look at how the fire department may need to grow along with the city’s population in the years ahead. The study also examines the feasibility of implementing an ambulance transport program through the fire department, and lays out two potential options for the city to consider.
“This study is a comprehensive study looking at all aspects of the fire department from the top down,” Havasu Fire Chief Peter Pilafas told the City Council during a work session on Tuesday. “We have learned a lot through this process. This is going to provide us a guide for the next 5 to 10 years.”
Bill Boyd, with AP Triton, told the council that because the analysis was being conducted throughout the year last year, most of the data used in the study was from 2018 to 2021.
The entire study is more than 250 pages long, and can be found online on the fire department’s website at lhcaz.gov/fire-department. The full video of the council’s work session reviewing the study can be found at tinyurl.com/pytrztdy.
Here are some of the top facts, findings and recommendations that came out of the study:
Havasu needs a new fire station
The study found that Lake Havasu City is ready for the long-discussed Fire Station 7, noting that substantial construction of homes is occurring in the Foothills Estates development on the northeast side of town. Triton is recommending that the city pursue construction of a seventh fire station in that area, and looked at the vacant lot at N. McCulloch Blvd. and Sloop Drive as a potential location.
Emergency Medical Service and patient transport
As part of the study, AP Triton was asked to assess the feasibility of the fire department expanding its ambulance services. Currently River Medical provides ambulance services throughout the city, but the fire department has one ambulance stationed in Station 1.
Boyd said the city is already in conversations with River Medical to get a Certificate of Necessity that would allow the fire department to charge for ambulance services.
The study is recommending the fire department expand its EMS capabilities, and provided two options for what that might look like. The first option would be a joint ambulance operation between River Medical and the LHCFD, that would include adding another full time ambulance that would be placed in station 3 or station 5. The second option would have the fire department take over as the primary ambulance service with River Medical providing back up. That option would include adding two additional ambulances and that would be placed in station 3 and station 5.
Response times
The average overall response time for the fire department, from the time the call come in to the time the unit arrives on the scene, was 6:15 in 2021. That number has decreased from an average of 6:27 in 2018, 6:31 in 2019, and 6:36 in 2020. Meanwhile, the first unit to arrive on any given scene made it in an average of 5:47 from the time the call was received – again roughly 15 second faster than the averages from 2018 to 2020.
The study found that the overall turnout times – the time from when a unit is dispatched until it begins to respond to the call – decreased each year from 2018 to 2022. Boyd said turnout times are the only part of the process the department has direct control over. Meanwhile, overall travel times from the station to the service calls have increased slightly from 2018 to 2021.
Department’s strategic plan is obsolete
The study also notes that the fire department’s current strategic plan needs to be updated, and AP Triton recommends the department goes through a new strategic planning process that uses establishes goals, objectives, and timelines to maintain and hopefully enhance its services over the next five to 10 years.
Service demands increasing
The fire department’s service demands increased each year between 2018 to 2021, rising by a total of 15% over the four year period analyzed. The study reports 8,289 calls for service were made in 2018, up to 8,396 in 2019, 8,724 in 2020, and 9,578.
Boyd told the council that Havasu’s increase in service demands run counter to the general trend he has seen in other studies he has conducted over the past few years, which saw demands for fire department service decrease during the covid pandemic.
“That is not the case here, and we don’t know why that is,” Boyd said.
The study projects that service demands will continue to increase from 9,768 calls for service in 2022 to 17,966 calls in 2024. According to Pilafas, the fire department actually received more than 10,000 calls in 2022.
Most calls are for medical
The majority of calls to the fire department for medical or rescue incidents, about two-thirds. Boyd said that is usually the case for fire departments, which typically see anywhere from 60% to 80% of incoming calls requesting medical or rescue services.
About 17% of the calls to LHCFD are service calls, 9% are “good intent” calls where the department is dispatched to a scene that is not the type of incident reported, and is not a threat or problem. False alarms make up 5% of calls, fire are 2%, calls requiring hazmat make up 1% and all other incidents make up less than 1% of the calls the department receives.
Concurrent calls
The study found that 53% of incidents the fire department responded to were the only ongoing incident at that time. A third of the incidents occurred when there was another incident on going at the same time, 11% of the time the fire department had three calls to respond to, 3% of the time there were four calls at once, and 1% of the time there were five concurrent incidents throughout Havasu. The fire department is dealing with six calls for service at the same time less than 1% of the time.
“That is not insignificant,” Boyd said. “it’s not onerous, it’s not over the top, but that needs to be accounted – 47% of the time on any given day there are two or more emergency incidents going on at the same time, being responded to out of six stations.”
Busiest station in town
From 2018 to 2021, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to a total of 34,742 calls for service.
The busiest fire station in Lake Havasu City is Station 3, which took a total of 8,152 calls over those four years – 23% of all of the department’s demands for service. Station 1 was close behind with 7,930 responses – also about 23% of all of the department’s calls. Station 5 was right on their heels with 7,497 responses (22%), followed by Station 4 with 5,517 (16%), Station 2 with 5,172 (15%), and Station 6 with 474 (1%).
Staffing levels and leave usage
The study found that the operations staffing levels have not been enough to cover amount of PTO used by employees, which has resulted in increased overtime. AP Triton recommends adding staff, which he said has already been started thanks to a successful SAFER grant application last year that will fund 11 additional firefighter paramedics for three years. The study also recommends updating its scheduling practices, and collaborating with the Lake Havasu Professional Firefighters Association to discuss possible changes to the way PTO is scheduled and tracked.
Fire Prevention needs a boost
The study found that the department’s commercial occupancy inspection, and pre-incident planning programs are in need of additional support. Boyd said the number of commercial occupancies in Havasu is “very significant” but the number of commercial inspections and pre-incident plans created for those businesses are too low. AP Triton recommends hiring additional fire inspectors for commercial occupancy inspections, and suggests engine companies conduct monthly pre-incident planning activities.
Fire Station 6 is too small
According to the study, Havasu’s Fire Station 6 located at the airport is too small – particularly the apparatus bay that houses the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Apparatus and another engine. Boyd said there is only one or two feet of space between the doors and the rear bumpers of those units.
“That is not a safe configuration,” Boyd said. “That building is not big enough to house both of those responsibilities of structural firefighting and aircraft firefighting. So we think it needs to be replaced or renovated. And really, the location of that station should be looked at, as well.”
