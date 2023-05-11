As Lake Havasu City nears the June 30 deadline to adopt its budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, the City Council held a work session on Thursday to review the $211 million proposed budget.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen provided the council a relatively quick overview of the budget, including a look at personnel costs, some of the one-time purchases planned for next year, contingency funds, property taxes, and a look at how much is budgeted for each department in Havasu. Overall, the budget lays out plans for up to $211,489,450 in expenses, and estimates $185,631,986 in revenue next fiscal year – which begins on July 1.
Councilmembers also had the opportunity to discuss the proposed budget in detail, and ask about some of the funding requests from each department.
After some discussion about the courts, public works, city parks, and road repairs, none of the councilmembers present requested any specific changes to the proposal. Multiple councilmembers praised the efforts that city staff has put into this budget proposal over the past 10 months or so.
“This is a budget that we can be very proud of,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “It is balanced, it takes into consideration some investments in infrastructure and takes care of some deferred maintenance, and there are no tax increases.”
Below are 11 numbers that stood out to Today’s News-Herald in the proposed budget:
10.6% increase in personnel costs. Olsen said that includes the standard step increases, a market stabilization adjustment to keep the city’s pay on pace with the market, and increases in healthcare and pension costs.
$1.45 million in additional pension payments for public safety employees, including an increase of $850,000 for police, and $600,000 for firefighters.
27 new city staff positions, including 17 additional public works employees.
$500,000 for Parks & Recreation “Amenities & Beautification” which is a new category in the budget this year. City Manager Jess Knudson explained that the money is meant to be used to maintain and improve the existing city parks, including the sports facilities youth sports representatives have said need some significant maintenance and/or improvements.
$850,000 in supplemental requests for the police department including trainings, supplies, equipment, and vehicle replacements.
$1.7 million to continue the fire department’s engine refurbishment/replacement program that has been underway for the last couple years.
$7 million remains of Havasu’s $8.5 million American Rescue Plan Act money. Olsen said the plan is to use about $6 million to construct Fire Station 7 at Sloop Drive and McCulloch Boulevard – near The Foothills development. The remaining $1 million is budgeted for police facility and jail improvements.
$578,000 for other facilities maintenance projects throughout town, including HVAC, roofing, floor, and door maintenance and replacement projects.
$22.2 million in projects in the current Capital Improvement Plan that are not expected to be completed by June 30. Those projects will be “carried forward” into the budget and Capital Improvement Plan for FY23-24.
$359,283 in additional revenue from property taxes, if the council elects to keep the property tax rate the same as it has been for the past several years. That includes $84,226 attributed to new construction, and $275,057 due to an increase in values of existing properties.
$64,472 reduction in projected revenue as a result of the council’s stated plan to dissolve Improvement District #4 – better known as the McCulloch Median District. For decades Havasu has assessed a 0.5040 property tax rate on owners of property within the district’s boundaries that pays for upkeep of Wheeler Park and other landscaping in the McCulloch median. Olsen said the property tax revenue has been removed from the budget, but the expenses have been retained and will be covered by the city itself.
