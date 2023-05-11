Water main break

A city crew cleans up after a water main break on Lake Havasu Avenue in this photo from January. Lake Havasu City’s 2023-24 budget includes a 10.6 percent increase in personnel costs. The increase includes 27 new city staff positions, including 17 new positions in the public works department.

 Courtesy

As Lake Havasu City nears the June 30 deadline to adopt its budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, the City Council held a work session on Thursday to review the $211 million proposed budget.

Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen provided the council a relatively quick overview of the budget, including a look at personnel costs, some of the one-time purchases planned for next year, contingency funds, property taxes, and a look at how much is budgeted for each department in Havasu. Overall, the budget lays out plans for up to $211,489,450 in expenses, and estimates $185,631,986 in revenue next fiscal year – which begins on July 1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.