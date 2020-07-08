Mohave County reported 119 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, establishing a new high in a single day since the outbreak began. There were also deaths, one in Kingman and one in Bullhead City. Both were over the age of 70.
There are now 1,573 total cases in the county and 91 deaths.
Of the remaining 117 new cases reported Wednesday, 53 are in Bullhead City, 34 are in Lake Havasu City and 30 are in Kingman.
Eighteen cases in Havasu are younger than 50, including 10 under the age of 30. In Bullhead City, eight of the cases are between the ages of 30 and 39. Kingman had 11 cases under the age of 40.
Bullhead City is now up to 775 cases with 32 deaths, Lake Havasu has 392 cases and 13 deaths, Kingman is now at 373 cases with 46 deaths and 33 cases in the smaller communities in northern Mohave County.
The average age of cases in Mohave County is 48.8 years old, while the average aged of death is 78.4.
The health department has reported 499 recoveries from the virus in the county. This figure is updated every Monday.
(1) comment
OK Mr. Mayor, it is way past time for you to show leadership! Close the channel/park and site six. Call Doug and jack him up !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.