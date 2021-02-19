Twelve suspects were arrested this week in Bullhead City, after a four-month investigation into an alleged heroin ring.
Officials from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang & Immigration Intelligence Enforcement Mission led the investigation, and allegedly gathered evidence that large quantities of heroin were being distributed in Mohave County.
On Thursday, State Police were aided by the Bullhead City Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Mohave Tribal Police Department in bringing the operation to its conclusion. Nine search warrants were served by officers in Bullhead City, Mohave Valley and in Phoenix.
Investigators allegedly seized one pound of heroin and several firearms during the operation. Arrested in connection to the alleged heroin ring were Juan F. Valdez, 43, and Salvador Contreras, 42, both of Sinaloa, Mexico. Valdez and Contreras have been charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also arrested was Guatemalan citizen Gerson G. Rodriguez, 38, on charges of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bullhead City residents Thomas K. Windle, 62, Patricia L. Windle, 66, Robert P. Hale, 33, Madelyn M. Hale, 31, Julian Paz, 29, Sarah M. Maslyk, 29, Scott W. Lang, 38, Crystal L. Vandagriff, 40 and Stephanie L. Naylor, 32 were also taken into custody during the operation.
Thomas and Patricia Windle, Paz and Lang were charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas Windle was additionally charged with possession of narcotic drugs for sale, and Lang was additionally charged with misconduct involving a weapon.
Robert Hale and Madelyn Hale were each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Madelyn Hale was additionally found to have a warrant for her arrest.
Vandagriff and Naylor were each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Vandagriff was additionally found to have a warrant for her arrest.
All 12 suspects were booked into Mohave County Jail.
Valdez...Contreras.....Rodriguez....connect the dots!!!!
It sure seems like can solve this problem but it continues.
How do you suggest we solve it? Release them, send them back to go get more dope and have the new Administration hold the gate open for them.
People need to realize how (much more) this is going to get out-of-hand. Bullhead is on the same side of the Colorado River as Havasu. It's not near the Rio Grande or other parts of the southern border. It's actually a short highway drive, pretty close to your front door.
SURE BIDEN WITH REALESE THEM.
Actually he will - he has said no one can be deported and they are even going to return those Trump did deport back here to the USA.
