In the world of animation, Lake Havasu City native Rexy Carnal, 12, is making a name for herself.
The Las Vegas Comic Con that ran from April 28 to April 30 featured Rexy in the event’s Artist Alley. Alongside the young animator were industry luminaries, such as voice actor Tara Strong, art director Devin Roth and comic book creator Tony Fleecs.
The booth occupied by Rexy displayed custom artwork showcasing characters from her YouTube animated series, “Who Needs Enemies?,” which debuted online nearly two weeks ago. Visitors to her booth were able to view magnets, bookmarks, pins, puzzles, prints, keychains and Christmas ornaments, Rexy adds.
As stated by Rexy’s mother, Michelle Carnal, the online series is produced, written and voiced by her daughter. The five episodes that have been released follow along with several characters and their occasional disastrous or humorous ventures.
Having been invited to the convention, Rexy sat on her own panel where “Star Trek: Prodigy” actress Bonnie Gordon acted as her moderator. Gordon guided Rexy with questions that allowed her to speak on her journey as a creator and her artistry, she says.
A surprise panel was revealed to Rexy on the last day of the event when she appeared on-stage with Strong and voice actor Greg Cipes. During her appearance, Rexy spoke on the actors’ podcast “The Ship-it Show” about her participation in the convention, she says.
“They let me go on stage with them and let me tell people a little bit about my booth,” Rexy said. “It was really cool.”
Throughout the convention, Rexy met and spoke with other leading stars who Michelle Carnal describes as “willing to help” with her daughter’s growth.
Meeting prominent names, such as “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” co-creator Kevin Eastman and animation company Propjosh Productions, was a highlight of the event, Rexy adds.
“What’s really cool is all of these people are following all of her social media and they are now watching to see where she goes,” Michelle Carnal said. “This is her future.”
Receiving an invitation to attend the convention again next year has added to Rexy’s travel obligations. After making her debut last fall at the LightBox Expo in Pasadena, California, Michelle Carnal says that her daughter has plans to return for this year’s convention.
Due to community support, Michelle Carnal says marketing items, such as Rexy’s banner, tablecloth and other advertising materials, were either paid for or donated. Individuals and businesses, like Printing Plus and South Side Signs, lent their support leading up to Rexy’s visit to Las Vegas.
Between both animation conventions, Rexy has accumulated products and materials that Michelle Carnal says will now need to be hauled.
“Our next big need is we need to get a van because she’s now invited more to these and that would be the only way we could transport all of her stuff,” Michelle Carnal explained.
Before embarking on any upcoming events, Rexy plans on creating her own comic book featuring a bird character that she designed, she says.
Another project that Rexy recently celebrated is a music video collaboration she did with alternative rock band, Everyday Slave. Through their partnership, Rexy was able to create an animated video for the group’s song, “Into The Blue,” Michelle Carnal adds. The video, which features characters and scenes drawn by Rexy, made its online debut during the last week of April.
The repeat convention invitations and networking opportunities presented to Rexy have led her to gain local and online recognition, Michelle Carnal says.
“Everybody was just impressed because she’s only 12. It was a really good experience for her and she gained a lot more community with that in the art world,” Michelle Carnal said. “I just see her continuing to grow.”
To contact Rexy Carnal or to view her artwork, visit https://linktr.ee/animationsbyrexy.
