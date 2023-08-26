Lake Havasu City displayed its known patriotism during a solemn ceremony.
On Saturday, residents and members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 757 gathered along the Havasu Memorial Walkway. The day marked the two year anniversary of the Hamid Karzai International Airport attack that left 13 U.S. service members dead.
Of those killed in the bombing were 11 Marines, one Navy member and one Army soldier. The attack in Kabul, Afghanistan has since garnered support from Havasu’s patriotic community.
Last year, the one-year anniversary drew in a crowd of supporters. Although this year’s turnout was smaller, Randy Kozak of the Marine Corps League has plans to make the ceremony an annual event.
“I’m very happy that we could get people together to come down and honor these young men and women who were murdered,” Kozak continued.
Those in attendance for Saturday’s ceremony recited the Pledge of Allegiance before Kozak played TAPS on his bugle. Members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 757 Color Guard/Honor Guard performed their traditional presentation of colors.
The ceremony took place by the stone paver that honors the U.S service members killed in the attack. Lasting less than 15 minutes, the ceremony gave residents a chance to remember the lives lost in Kabul.
“I’m afraid it’s not getting enough attention at this point. Unfortunately, I have no contact with the families,” Kozak said. “I wouldn’t want to impose on them, but I would like them to know that we’re doing something for their sons and daughters.”
Happy to see our veterans’s community and organizations were there, someone needs to remember this tragic event! I suspect if our National Joke were contacted his response would be “No Comment” much like his initial response to the Maui, HI tragedy. Heck, he had to be dragged kicking and screaming or rather stumbling and stammering to Hawaii to spend five hours observing the destruction and relating a “fib” he has told many times in the past, about a ferocious house fire, extinguished in 20 min, by the local fire department who saved his family cat and his 1967 Corvette which was parked next to highly sensitive “Top Secret” Government documents he had purloined from a “SCIF” or sensitive compartmented information facility! I’m sure the surviving Maui, HI residents were highly impressed by Dim-Joe our National Joke and his response? [thumbdown][huh][ohmy][unsure][whistling][rolleyes][wink] Deaton
