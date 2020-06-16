Mohave County is reporting 13 new positive cases of coronavirus and two coronavirus-related deaths. Ten of the new cases are in the Bullhead City area. One is in Lake Havasu City, and two are in the small communities along the county’s northern border.
One of the deaths involved a Havasu resident between the ages of 60 and 69. Havasu now has a total of 118 positive cases and 11 deaths.
The new case reported in Havasu involves a person between the ages of 50 and 59 who is recovering at home.
Mohave County now has a total of 634 positive cases and 67 deaths, with 259 cases and 40 deaths in Kingman, 244 cases and 16 deaths in Bullhead City, and 11 cases in northern communities.
County health officials say 185 people are considered to be recovered from coronavirus.
