The Lake Havasu City Council cleared the way for a planned 136 unit residential community of manufactured houses just south of The Shops at Lake Havasu to move forward.
Although it is only the first step in the approval process, the council got the ball rolling by unanimously agreeing to amend the city’s future land use map in the general plan, changing the designation for 17.91 acres at 40 Retail Centre Blvd. from an “employment” designation to “medium density residential.” The property – located west of Home Depot and south of the entrance to The Shops off Retail Boulevard by Dillard’s — is currently zoned as general commercial which does not allow residential development. But the amendment to Havasu’s general plan will allow Redlands, California-based developer Yenomom Havasu to request that the property be rezoned for residential purposes.
Any rezone request would be considered by the Planning and Zoning Commission at a future meeting, before coming to council for final approval.
Yenomom Havasu plans to build a gated community called Yellow Bell Villas on the property. It will consist of manufactured home duplexes with large garages, creating 136 housing units comprised of 700 square foot two-bedroom, two bathroom units and 900 square foot three-bedroom, two bathroom units. Each home would also include a 1,000 square foot garage which would share a wall with the neighbor in a duplex-type arraignment.
“It is going to consist of a 40-by-60 metal garage that will be consistent with the RV storages around - nice and architecturally appealing,” said Chris Stark, a developer with Yenomom Havasu. “Then we will roll in a modular house… with minimal yards - essentially just try to get people into a house that is affordable. Our goal here is to build something as economically efficient as possible, and pass that savings on to the consumer.”
Yenomom Havasu’s Stark told the council that the developers expect the price range of the manufactured houses to be in the upper $200,000s or lower $300,000s.
Stark told councilmembers that buyers would own the manufactured home and the garage, and would likely rent the land from his company for “a few hundred per month.” Stark said the community would also have a home owners association that will manage all maintenance and upkeep of the property – which will include shared amenities such as recreational areas, walking paths, and dog parks.
Stark noted that the property will soon be surrounded by storage unit developments on Retail Centre Boulevard – to the north, south, and east. Stark said Yenomom’s original plan was also to build a 300 storage unit development on the property, but ultimately decided to explore a residential development – saying he felt it would be a greater benefit to the community.
“After seeing how the economy is going and the lack of housing here in Havasu we changed directions and decided that this would probably be a better fit for the town - as well as for the site itself,” Stark said.
The council unanimously supported the plan to build more housing, but several councilmembers said they wouldn’t necessarily consider it “affordable housing” or “workforce housing.”
“I caution people about using the word affordable, because it means something different to everybody,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “What is affordable for one might not be affordable to others. So I don’t want to bill a project as affordable housing or obtainable housing when it is not, to the general public. I’m a big proponent of more product - supply and demand on an economic scale works for a variety of different products. But I don’t want to mislead citizens that we are doing something that is in the affordable realm if that is not what we are doing.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell agreed that Havasu’s current housing woes can be addressed through increasing the supply of homes. She also said she was initially skeptical about housing developments that plan to lease the land, rather than sell it to the buyer. But she said such an arraignment does help protect the neighborhood.
“Everybody I talked to in the industry said that the reason we are leasing land now is we have better control over the HOAs and the environment around it,” Campbell said. “When you go into Kingman you will see a bunch of manufactured home parks where you can buy the land, and you will get a pretty good visual of what is happening here.”
Sheehy also noted that there are tax incentives for developers to continue to own the land in this particular location because it is in the opportunity zone on the north side of town.
“This is way better than storage units - there is going to be enough of those in that area,” Councilmember David Lane said. “It is a great business model that is going on across the country.”
Lane also encouraged Yenomom Havasu to require homes to be occupied at least six months out of the year through the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions.
Councilmember Cameron Moses thanked Stark and Yenomom Havasu for their efforts to bring more housing to the city.
“I think this will add to the supply that we so desperately need, as well as maybe even help rejuvenate our mall out there,” Moses said. “Malls need roofs around them, and I appreciate you adding those rooftops.”
Councilmember Michele Lin agreed that she would rather not refer to the development as “affordable housing” due to the expected price range. But she said she does support the project.
“It is obvious what this is going to be, we don’t need to cover it up,” Lin said. “We know what this is going to be. But it is more housing. It’s more options and moving people out and maybe making the homes in town more affordable for our families.”
Lin also added that she is nervous about the public safety implications with this and several other housing developments going up on the north side of town all at once.
“I know that we are doing a study on that, and I can’t wait to hear what they say,” Lin said. “But I still really struggle with what that looks like with the growth out there and public safety.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.