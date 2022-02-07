The Lake Havasu City Council has a packed agenda for tonight’s meeting, including a total of 14 public hearings to go along with seven items on the consent agenda.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for the public to attend in person, or it can be viewed live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Villages at Victoria Farms rezone
Plans for a 350-plus unit manufactured housing gated community will be back in front of the council today – this time for a request to rezone the 39.54 acres located between Victoria Farms Road and Chenoweth Drive from a mix of light industrial, industrial, and agriculture/preservation into a single manufactured home district.
The council previously agreed to amend the city’s future land use map to change the designation of that area from “employment” to “high density residential.”
Rancho Buena Vista
The City Council is scheduled to hear a rezone request that has been opposed by the planning and zoning commission twice.
Built Well Construction is seeking a rezone of 5.76 acres consisting of a large flag lot between Buena Vista Avenue, Indian Hills Drive, and Chiricahua Drive that is currently zoned as single family residential, and two smaller lots along Buena Vista zoned as multifamily. The developer is requesting that the entire property be rezoned into a multifamily/planned development that would allow up to 6.99 residential units per acre. City code allows up to 10 units per acre in multiple family districts, and four units per acre in single family residential zoning – but only one single family residence per lot.
According to preliminary plans, Rancho Buena Vista would be similar to other “tiny home” developments produced by Built Well Construction around town – with homes ranging from 600 square foot one-bedroom residences up to three-bedroom units with a maximum of 1,200 square feet.
The planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended denial of the rezone request in January. The commission also unanimously recommended denial of the same rezone request when it was originally made in 2019, but the request was pulled before it was considered by City Council two years ago.
Havasu Riviera
The council will hold three separate public hearings pertaining to Havasu Riviera.
The first request would rezone 2.31 acres of property at 2250 Marina View Ave. in the residential portion of the Riviera to a Mixed Use-Neighborhood/Planned Development that would retain the previously approved maximum building height of 60 feet. The property is currently zoned as Mixed Use-General. The rezone would allow the developer’s plan to build 17 townhomes on the property in two and three-unit buildings. According to the plans, each unit would be two stories tall with an attached garage, and would also include a private driveway and private utilities.
Original plans for the Riviera’s Marina View neighborhood set aside that 2.31 acres for a resort, but developers have said that they have not been able to generate interest in building a hotel in that particular location.
The council will also consider a pair of development agreements for Havasu Riviera. The first would amend an existing agreement between Havasu and Raging River Management Company to allow the developer to install various improvements on property that is being leased by Lake Havasu City. The improvements include a water feature, lighting, walls and fences, a monument sign, and landscaping that would all be placed at the beginning of Copper Canyon Road – at the gate to the residential neighborhoods.
If approved, the developer will be responsible for the total cost of the improvements, as well as maintenance and upkeep costs.
The second development agreement spells out that the developer will install water and wastewater infrastructure within the development, then dedicate that infrastructure to the city. It also grants public utility easements within the development.
Our Lady of the Lake School
The council will consider a planned development rezone for Our Lady of the Lake’s 8.18 acre property at 1975 Daytona Drive that would allow the Catholic church’s plan to build a two-story school building on the property and a gymnasium building. The current planned development allows for the church and two additional structures, but the property already has an educational building, and a pavilion is under construction.
The two-story school would be 26,868 square feet. Father Chauncey Winkler told the planning and zoning commission in January the school is needed to accommodate planned growth. Currently, Our Lady of the Lake offers kindergarten through 5th grade out of the educational building. The church has been adding one additional grade each year, and Winkler said they are running out of space to accommodate additional grades. Eventually the Catholic school is expected to include K-8th grade.
Winkler said the school building would be constructed as soon as possible, but the gymnasium would be done in a future phase when finances allow.
Take offs and landings
The council will vote to officially adopt an ordinance change that creates a pathway for commercial hot air balloon operations to take off and land within city limits with proper permits from the city. The ordinance would also allow commercial skydiving operations to parachute into a designated drop zone within city limits, although the business’s aircraft would still have to take off and land at the airport.
The council voted unanimously to introduce the ordinance at its meeting on Jan. 25. During that meeting, council also directed staff to look into the possibility of allowing commercial helicopter businesses to take off and land in city limits with proper permits. Currently helicopters must take off and land at the airport. Any changes regarding helicopters would be considered in a separate ordinance in the future.
Discharge of fire arms ordinance
The city council will consider updating the language in city code regarding the discharge of fire arms to align with Arizona Revised Statues.
Currently, city code bars the discharge of a firearm within one-fourth mile of an occupied structure but the proposed change would add “without the consent of the owner or occupant of the structure,” as laid out in state statute. The ordinance change would also update the definition of “occupied structure” to match the definition given in state law. Exceptions to the statute, such as on a properly supervised range, or for control of nuisance wildlife, would remain intact under the updated ordinance.
According to the staff report, the changes to city ordinance were proposed after it was discovered that city code does not fully align with Arizona Revised Statutes.
Final plats for condos
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving final plats for three condominium subdivisions.
La Casita Condos, located at 2441 McCulloch Blvd. plans to construct eight residential condos with carports, and a common area on the 0.29 acre property. La Cholla Condos would provide another eight residential condos with carports and a common area on the 0.36 acre property about 350 feet up the hill from La Casita Condos – at 2501 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Eagle View Villas is also seeking approval of its final plat, which lays out a six-unit residential condo development with detached garages and a common area on 0.64 acres at 2659 S. Jamaica Blvd.
Friends of the Food Bank bingo
The council will consider recommending approval of a request to transfer the location for Friends of the Food Bank’s Class B bingo license from its current location on East Main Street in Quartzsite to Win-Win Bingo located at The Shops at Lake Havasu. According to the application, Friends of the Food Bank would host bingo in its new location Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
The Arizona Department of Revenue will make the final decision on whether or not to approve the transfer of location.
Liquor licenses
The council will consider recommending approval of a pair of requests for Series #9 liquor store liquor licenses – one for Bashas’ and one for Food City. The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses & Control will make the final decision on whether to award the requested liquor licenses.
