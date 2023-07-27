Gilbert Smaby is the third Mohave County employee to take aim at a Board of Supervisor seat. Smaby formally declared his intent on July 24 to seek the republican nomination for Dist. 4 supervisor in the Aug. 6, 2024 primary election.

Smaby has been a county employee since the fall of 2010 and currently serves as Chief Building Official. Smaby joins five others-- William Andrews, Jennifer Esposito, Logan Marsh, Marianne Salem and Mervyn Pitchfork Freedom-- in seeking the seat held by incumbent Jean Bishop, who will retire rather than seek another term of office next year.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.