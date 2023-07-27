Gilbert Smaby is the third Mohave County employee to take aim at a Board of Supervisor seat. Smaby formally declared his intent on July 24 to seek the republican nomination for Dist. 4 supervisor in the Aug. 6, 2024 primary election.
Smaby has been a county employee since the fall of 2010 and currently serves as Chief Building Official. Smaby joins five others-- William Andrews, Jennifer Esposito, Logan Marsh, Marianne Salem and Mervyn Pitchfork Freedom-- in seeking the seat held by incumbent Jean Bishop, who will retire rather than seek another term of office next year.
Salem and Shawn Meisner are the other county employees who are also running for board seats in the GOP primary next summer.
Salem, Administrative Assistant to Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter, is running in Dist. 4. Meisner, a County Fairgrounds maintenance worker, plans to challenge Lingenfelter who is seeking re-election in Dist. 1.
Salem, Meisner and Smaby are among 15 citizens seeking supervisor seats across Mohave County’s five districts. Other potential contenders not mentioned above include Grace Hecht, Annette Wegmann and Ashley Gerich in Dist. #2, Buster Johnson and Sonny Borrelli in Dist. #3 and Ron Gould and Christopher Morgan in Dist. 5.
