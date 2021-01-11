The Lake Havasu City Council has a packed agenda for its first meeting of 2021.
In addition to 15 public hearings and six items on the consent agenda, the council is expected to hear a trio of presentations to take stock of Havasu’s investments, economic development, and the recently completed population count.
A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to give a presentation to the City Council about the recently-completed Census. City Manager Jess Knudson said the Census requested time at the meeting to have a wrap up discussion with City Council. He said he doesn’t know exactly what will be discussed, but he does not expect to hear any final numbers from the Census in Havasu. The Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development is also scheduled to give its annual update to the council on Tuesday. Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen will wrap up the planned presentations with an update on the status of the city’s investments.
According to meeting documents, Havasu has $132,599,028 invested in a combination of banks, U.S. Treasury notes, and other investments. Taken together, those holdings yield an estimated 1.08% interest per year- or $1,434,443.
The City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. today at the police facility located at 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. The meeting will be open for the public to attend in person, or it can be viewed live on Channel 4, or streamed online at lhzaz.gov/tv.
Comments for call to the public, or any item up for a public hearing can be delivered in person, or emailed to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
