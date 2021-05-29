April 19, 2006. Fifteen years ago, a team of soldiers lost their comrade, Lake Havasu City lost a friend, and a mother lost a son. Now, he’s remembered as a regular kid who loved his BMX bike, made people laugh and lived life to the fullest.
That Wednesday, at 5:24 a.m., 25-year-old Pfc. Patrick Allen Tinnell was on his first Iraq tour, leading a troupe of vehicles in As Siniyah, when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device exploded. He was the only one killed – less than a year after he first joined the U.S. Army the previous September.
Debbie remembers the day he left like it was yesterday. They took tons of photos, which Pat may have been a little annoyed at. He always reassured her that he would be fine. While she didn’t want him to leave, he had made his decision to serve. The last time she saw her son was when he was home on leave about a month before the explosion.
Though the years may fade away, the pain of his loss remains.
“It will never go away,” Debbie said. “The pain and thoughts will never go away. But the way the community honored him and his sacrifice – they’re so patriotic here. That’s made it easier, but it doesn’t go away. I learned, in my own way, how to handle it.”
There will always be certain times of the year and anniversaries, especially Memorial Day, Debbie said, that the emotions resurface with strength, but she manages it “pretty well.”
Patrick was born on March 25, 1981, in Whittier, California. He would have turned 40 this year.
“He was a good kid,” Debbie said. “He loved BMX – that’s his ultimate.”
Pat’s dream was to compete as a BMX rider in the Olympics one day, Debbie said. He even brought his bike with him during his military service.
The local skate park located in Rotary Community Park was built and named to honor Pat and the sport he loved. It even features a soldier’s helmet as a nod to his service.
“He would love that park, and he would still probably be in there with his bike, tearing it up, and he’s probably happy that all of the other children are getting to take advantage of it,” she said.
Debbie drives through sometimes, watching kids, adults and families enjoy the space, as she thinks of her son.
“He just lived life to the ultimate,” Debbie said. “He didn’t miss out on anything. He enjoyed sports… I never really had any difficult times with him. He was just a regular guy.”
She could always count on him. He was always there for Debbie in a heartbeat, and although he didn’t talk a lot, she never had any doubt of his love for her.
“He was just Patrick… He was a normal kid, playing out in the desert, romping his trucks, riding his bikes, jumping in the water with his bikes,” Debbie said. “No different than most of these kids.”
In his younger years, he volunteered with the Parks & Recreation Department to help with Teen Break. Pat became a local legend for jumping an elephant on his BMX bike during the annual event in 1999.
Tania Gray, English teacher at Lake Havasu High School, taught Patrick.
“Pat was a gregarious student with tons of personality,” she said. “I intentionally placed him right by my desk because he was always entertaining me with his antics. His sense of humor and love for life have stayed with me over the years.”
Patrick’s memory lives on in the hearts of many others. Debbie said his comrades still keep in contact with her, coming to visit once in a while.
“I hear from at least three or four of them all the time,” she said. “That’s that brotherhood. They took care of Pat, and now they’re taking care of mama… They’re very nice kids – well, men, now. One of the boys actually named his son after Patrick. A lot of the boys have tattoos with his name all over them — still, 15 years later.”
This Memorial Day, Debbie plans to spend it as she usually does — with family or by paying a visit to Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens, where her son was buried April 30, 2006.
But Pat doesn’t want anyone to mourn his death, Debbie believes. To celebrate his life and memory, she urges people to “have fun.”
“Live life the way you want to,” she said. “You never know when it might not be here.”
