The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a new project that could aid Bullhead City youth, and more community-oriented projects may be soon to come for area residents.
Under Angius’ latest proposal, $150,000 would be provided to purchase and renovate a bus to serve Bullhead City area schools on a regular basis throughout the school year. The bus would be stocked with uniform shirts, underwear, socks, shoes and new clothing for students in Mohave County’s 2nd supervisory district, as well as students in areas of District 5 including Mohave Valley, Topock and Fort Mohave.
According to Supervisor Hildy Angius, the project is one of several smaller community-oriented projects she has introduced over the past several months, and another proposal benefitting the Bullhead City Fire Department could be coming within the next several weeks.
In 2021, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to divide more than $41.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funding among each of the county’s five supervisory districts. This week’s approved project, which will benefit the Baptist Hospitals and Health Systems Legacy Foundation’s “Backpack Buddies” program, is Angius’ tenth project proposed for that funding’s use.
“These are more community-based projects I’ve chosen,” Angius said this week. “And I’m happy with the projects I’ve chosen.”
According to statements this month from Chief Civil Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin, the project approved this week will positively impact low-income families who suffered major economic hardship enduring the coronavirus pandemic, and could aid children in overcoming challenges related to poverty in the Bullhead City area.
On Friday, Angius said at least one additional Bullhead City community-oriented ARPA project proposal could appear on next week’s agenda for the board’s March 6 meeting in Kingman.
