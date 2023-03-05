The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a new project that could aid Bullhead City youth, and more community-oriented projects may be soon to come for area residents.

Under Angius’ latest proposal, $150,000 would be provided to purchase and renovate a bus to serve Bullhead City area schools on a regular basis throughout the school year. The bus would be stocked with uniform shirts, underwear, socks, shoes and new clothing for students in Mohave County’s 2nd supervisory district, as well as students in areas of District 5 including Mohave Valley, Topock and Fort Mohave.

