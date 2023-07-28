KINGMAN— A 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing their investigation into a homicide that occurred on Wednesday. At approximately 3:49 p.m., dispatch began receiving calls of a weapons offense in the area of Lass Avenue and Rose Drive in the Chaparral Mesa subdivision north of Kingman.
MCSO wrote in a news release that a short time later, deputies were notified of a male subject with a gunshot wound that had been brought to Kingman Regional Medical Center. The male subject later succumbed to his injuries and has been identified as Anthony Artiglio, 19, of Kingman.
Detectives responded to both scenes and began interviewing witnesses. At the conclusion of the interviews, a 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested and charged as an adult with second degree murder.
The suspect received a minor gunshot wound during the incident and was evaluated and released by medical personnel before being transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
This investigation is ongoing.
