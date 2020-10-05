The Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance has already distributed roughly two thirds of the $250,000 grant from the city to help 24 local businesses.
The Lake Havasu City Council voted in August to award the grant from the city’s portion of CARES Act money in an effort to help struggling local businesses survive the chaos brought on by the current coronavirus pandemic. The grant was awarded to the Resource Alliance through River Cities United Way, which has been handling the money for the group. The Alliance which also includes the city, the Chamber of Commerce, the Better Business Bureau and the Havasu Community Health Foundation.
Vice Mayor David Lane, who serves as the city’s liaison to the Resource Alliance, said as of Monday a total of $161,484 has been used to pay the bills of successful business applicants. Lane said a handful of businesses who have applied have been rejected through the process, which includes an interview and vetting by the CEOs of all of the local non-profits in the alliance and Lane from the city.
“We want to make sure that the businesses we are helping are, in fact, Lake Havasu businesses,” Lane said. “And we want to ensure that the businesses are going to be able to survive. If they have already gone under and they just have bills that need to be paid, we are not going to give them money because their business has already failed. We have to keep track and make sure we are doing exactly what it is the people want done with that money – that is to help businesses that are here survive through this.”
River Cities United Way CEO Debi Pennington said the Alliance will take a look at six more applications when they meet today.
Lane said applications have been coming to the alliance from every sector of the economy.
“It’s across the board,” Lane said. “You name an industry here in Havasu and somebody from that industry has reached out for some assistance. It isn’t one industry, it is across the board, which is really interesting. Obviously the word is getting out to a multitude of businesses… Some of these business owners have been in town for 20 years. A lot of them are just small mom and pop stores that are struggling.”
Mayor Cal Sheehy, who helped start the Lake Havasu Resource Alliance in the early days of the pandemic and brought the issue of a possible $250,000 grant to the City Council for a vote, pointed out during Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager on Friday that Lake Havasu City is one of the only municipalities to use some of its portion of the CARES Act to help its businesses.
“That is something Lake Havasu City has done that was a step above all other communities, to be able to help our business community as they navigated their way through,” he said.
Lane also noted that none of the money from the Resource Alliance goes directly to the businesses who apply. Instead, those businesses give the Alliance their bills, such as utilities, services, or advertising, and the alliance pays those bills directly.
“We have been doing this for a month now, and something we have noticed is the vast majority of the bills are going back to other local Lake Havasu City businesses,” Lane said. “So the money is staying in the community.”
In addition to the grant money from the city, the Resource Alliance has also taken in $70,000 in donations from local businesses and residents. In all, $55, 582 of that has been used to help 201 individuals and 28 businesses since the start of the pandemic.
Additionally, the Better Business Bureau has helped 14 Havasu businesses through its Main Street Matters grants.
The Havasu Community Health Foundation has also distributed 575,000 pounds of food, providing 479,000 meals. The food bank is also delivering groceries for 50 residents who cannot get out of their house, and Lane said that service is expected to continue indefinitely, even after the pandemic subsides.
Lane said the alliance also helped local assisted living facilities when they were being threatened by the pandemic by donating no touch thermometers, 1,000 N95 masks, and booties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.