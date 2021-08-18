A 19-year-old from Temecula, California, lost his life while cliff jumping in Copper Canyon last weekend. Hundreds are now mourning his loss and remembering him as an adventurous soul with an infectious laugh.
Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, Kason R. Adams jumped from a rock formation at the popular boating cove and never resurfaced. A good Samaritan found him and began CPR. He was transported by deputies to Contact Point Water Safety Center, but despite life saving measures, he was pronounced dead.
The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division has yet to complete his autopsy as of Wednesday afternoon.
Kason worked as a lineman assistant at San Diego Gas & Electric. He was also a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers labor union. His chapter, 465, made an Instagram post about his passing.
“Brother Adams had just joined our Union 4 months ago and dreamed of becoming an IBEW Journeyman Lineman,” the post read. “He was a bright young man with electric blue eyes and an outgoing personality. He was loved by all and was excelling in his training to become an Apprentice Lineman… Our employer partners at SDG&E have grief counselors on site at our Carlsbad yard and have stood down all crews as we grapple with this terrible news.”
Styles Mansell has been best friends with Kason since they were in diapers, he said.
“I learned of his accident from another extremely close friend, Jacob Granados, who called me asking what was going on,” Mansell explained. “I was clueless on what he was talking about, but he said that Kason had passed, but we didn’t know if it was true. So I had called another one of our brothers, Nolan Stewart, so he could get in contact with one of the people that was with Kason and find out if it was true. Nolan then called me back, and he was in tears and couldn’t even get the words out — but the tears were all I had to hear to know that it was true.”
Within three hours, the word had spread and Kason’s loved ones dropped everything.
“We had people flying in from around the country and driving hours to come home so that we would all be together,” Mansell said.
Mansell will remember Kason as “someone that made every person so happy and laugh no matter the situation,” he said.
“He was the life of the party, and he touched so many people’s hearts in such a short period of time,” Mansell added. “So many people knew him at different stages of his life, but everyone could say the same positive things about him — that he was loving, caring, funny and just an outgoing kid.”
Kason and his friends always wanted to do the “craziest, most adventurous things.” They grew up cliff jumping, “trying to one up each other on every jump, but Kason was always three to four steps ahead,” Mansell said.
“I know that he was doing what he loved in his last moments and that he was with people he loved,” he said.
The hashtag #LiveLikeKason was started on social media to encourage people to carry on his passion for life.
“We all have our own ways that we’ll be carrying his name on,” Mansell said. “Some of us have started to get tattoos to commemorate him and give us the feeling that we’re taking him wherever we go… His name will live on through all of our memories and everything we will do to celebrate his life.”
