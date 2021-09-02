Since classes started a month ago, 130 students and 18 staff members at Lake Havasu Unified School District have tested positive for covid-19 according to Director of Student Services Aggie Wolter.
The number accounts for about 2.5 percent of the student body at LHUSD. The staffing cases also represent about two percent of the LHUSD workforce. The district requires students and staff who test positive for covid to self-isolate at home for 10 days. If the student is experiencing symptoms, they need to be fever and symptom free before returning to the classroom.
This means if all 130 students who tested positive remained quarantined for the full 10 days it would equate to 1,300 missed days of school. Some of the 130 students might have received a false positive test and returned to school on day eight with a negative test of quarantine as the school allows, though.
This figure doesn’t take into account students and staff who have had to quarantine because someone at home tested positive.
For students missing school Director of Student Achievement Jaime Festa-Daigle says the district has always prepared work to be sent home to students who are out for three days or more. Now, Festa-Daigle says the district is “more mindful” that students will be out for longer.
“High school teachers are continuing to post work on Google classroom so students who are absent can access work in real time if they are absent. Much of our K-8 curriculum is available online and teachers are sharing daily work and materials with families when requested,” Festa-Daigle said.
As of today the Arizona Department of Health Services reports there have been 28,162 cases of covid in Mohave County since the start of the pandemic. The state reports the number of deaths in the county is 851.
According to Mohave County, 197 new cases of covid were reported in the county since Monday at noon. Of these cases 86 are from Bullhead City, 78 are from Kingman, 28 are from Lake Havasu City, two are from North County and three are in undetermined parts of the county. Three of the deaths happened in Kingman, one in Bullhead City and the last one in North County.
