The full scope of designs for the Downtown Catalyst Project are moving forward – at least for now.
The Lake Havasu City Council reached a narrow 4-3 consensus to direct staff to budget for the estimated $2.7 million in construction costs for full buildout of Dig Studios’ designs of the planned park at the corner of McCulloch and Querio in Havasu’s downtown area. That price tag would be partially paid for with about $815,000 remaining from the America’s Best Communities prize money set aside for this project – after about $185,000 of that prize was used to hire Dig Studios for the designs and construction documents. It also includes a potential $1 million Land and Water Conservation Fund grant that city officials says they are about 90% sure they will receive. The Arizona State Parks & Trails Board has already approved the grant, but the city still needs the National Parks Service to sign off on it because it is federal money.
