Lake Havasu City Police said two people were arrested earlier this month in an ongoing drug investigation.
Over the past several months, detectives with the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, which is part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, have been conducting investigations into two men independently selling illegal drugs in the Lake Havasu City area.
On the afternoon of Feb. 15, the Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and the Special Investigations Unit contacted 50-year-old Havasu resident Charles Hopp, in the 2500 block of Inverness Dr., where he was arrested and charged with one count of sales of dangerous drugs.
On Feb. 19, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of S. McCulloch Blvd. arrested 47-year-old Havasu resident Michael Rodriguez. He was charged with four counts of sales of dangerous drugs.
During Charles Hopp’s initial appearances, he was held on a $5,000.00 bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Rodriguez was released after his initial appearance and posting bond.
