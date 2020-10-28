Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Birch Square motel after receiving reports of suspicious activity.
According to alleged statements by the reporting party, two men – later identified by police as Ryan D. Kerr, 23, and David Jordan, 30 – were seen walking to the motel’s basement with a flag in hand. The reporting party went to investigate, police said, and saw that the basement’s mechanical door was open.
Officers arrived at the location, where witnesses allegedly said the men were seen wheeling a cart to one of the rooms of the motel. According to the report, officers went to the room and attempted to speak to Jordan, who was the registered tenant.
Police say Jordan refused to open the door and speak with officers. When officers learned Jordan’s and Kerr’s identities, they soon discovered warrants for the arrest of both men on felony charges.
Officers informed Jordan and Kerr that they would be arrested at the scene, the report said. Reporting officers described the sound of erratic movement from behind the door, and the sound of porcelain being slid over the tank of the room’s toilet. When officers asked Kerr and Jordan to surrender any weapons they may have had in the room with them, Jordan allegedly handed officers a machete through a crack in the door.
Management at the business allegedly told officers that the door would be opened and the two men barred from the property for disruptions and suspicious activity. According to police, it was at that time that Jordan barricaded the door and refused to come out for the next 20 minutes.
Police say Jordan was ultimately convinced to exit the room. He allegedly told police there were no weapons inside the room – only a knife and several tools.
Jordan was taken into custody at the scene, and officers entered the room. Kerr was also taken into custody at the scene.
Officers received permission from the business’ management to search the room. According to police, officers found a handgun concealed in an air vent, as well as multiple tools that were allegedly stolen from the motel’s basement. Also found at the scene were a pill bottle containing white powdery residue, as well as a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue. Another pipe was allegedly found behind the tank of the room’s toilet.
Both men were charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. Jordan was additionally charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
As of Tuesday, Kerr and Jordan remained in custody at Mohave County Jail.
