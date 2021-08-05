Two people were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning following the conclusion of a months-long investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s special investigations unit. According to a police department news release, Erik Kroyer, 49, and Ronald Czajkowski, 56, both of Lake Havasu City, were arrested early Thursday during a search of a home int he 2700 block of Daytona Avenue. During the search, officers allegedly found numerous items of drug paraphernalia and 14 grams of meth.
Kroyer was arrested for two counts of Sales of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Kroyer is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.
Czajkowski was arrested for Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Czajkowski is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond.
Police said both men are in custody at the police department’s detention facility awaiting transfer to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
— Today’s News-Herald
