A report of two stolen personal watercrafts led Lake Havasu City police to arrest a couple that also had possession of other stolen property.
According to the report on May 22 a Havasu officer was dispatched to a Lake Havasu Avenue business for a delayed theft report of two watercrafts, a blue Kawasaki and a Red Sea Doo, and the white trailer they were on. Police say when reviewing surveillance footage they observed what appeared to be a white four door dodge truck back up to the skis and then drive off.
Two days later Havasu police were called to an address on Beachcomber Boulevard for a fraud investigation. The report says that police were given the license plate of a camper by business staff and when the plate was run it came back as stolen from Colorado. Next police went to the campsite and detained a male and female.
According to the report a Havasu officer ran the VIN number of a 2021 Dodge 2500 truck at the site and it too came back as stolen from Colorado. The two water crafts that had been stolen two days prior were also at the site. The two detained people originally gave police their names but after running up leads on the stolen Colorado property it was determined that those names were false.
When police pressed the two for their real names the female identified herself as Ashley Coates from Coolidge, Arizona and the male identified himself as Charles Webster from Denver Colorado. Both Coates and Webster were transported to LHCPD jail where they were charged with possession of stolen property and obstruction- refusing to provide a real name.
