Two Lake Havasu City women were arrested for burglary in the third degree after they filled their truck bed with items for a storage unit that was not theirs.
According to the report on January 14 a Havasu officer was dispatched to a business on Industrial Boulevard in response to a delayed burglary. Police say that they talked with the manager of the business he told them that after noticing a damaged latch on one of the units he reviewed security footage that showed Melaine Turman and Shannon Bennett loading several items into Turman’s truck. The manager said he contacted the units’ renter who told him that they did have items in the unit that match the ones Turman and Bennett put in their truck.
Turman and Bennett were both arrested at a later date and charged with burglary in the third degree and theft.
— Today’s News-Herald
