Parker Strip was packed this weekend, and a couple of incidences occurred amid the hustle and bustle, according to the La Paz County Sheriff’s Department.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, LPCSD said one boater lost control and launched onto a docked pontoon boat along the Parker Strip. No injuries were reported.
The investigation was completed, LPCSD said, and alcohol was not a factor. The post also said that “mistakes/accidents happen and there’s no reason to come to negative conclusions without knowing the circumstances.”
Later that same day and at the same docks, a boater appeared to have reversed on to the docks.
