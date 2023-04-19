Two of the three teenage boys hurt in a deadly car wreck last Thursday have been discharged from Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, where they were treated for serious injuries. Deputy Police Chief Joel Freed said the unidentified 15 and 16-year-olds have returned to Kingman, while another male teen remains hospitalized.
The 9:50 p.m. rollover on Louise Ave. claimed the lives of Lee Williams High school student athletes Tatum Meins, 17, and Sherene Walema, 15. Freed said it may take up to six months to complete the traffic accident investigation.
It will take roughly eight weeks for a lab to report its analysis of blood taken from the 16-year-old driver. Freed also said it would take several more months for expert analysis of data stored in the ``black box” of the vehicle.
Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Gretchen Dorner said the Lee Williams Prom, scheduled for this Saturday, has been postponed and rescheduled for May 11. Dorner said members of the Lady Volunteers softball team have not yet decided whether they wish to complete their season or forfeit their last two games.
