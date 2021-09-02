After one man called police for a minor car accident, two Lake Havasu City men were arrested for DUIs when police found they had been driving under the influence.
According to the police report on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department went to the rear of McCulloch Boulevard for a non-injury crash. When police arrived they spoke with the two drivers involved, Adrian Lopez (who called police) and Roger Thomas.
Police say that Thomas told them that he was pulling into a parking space when Lopez tried to pass him from behind on the left. Lopez then struck the front driver side of Thomas’s truck. Police say that Lopez told them that he was trying to drive by Thomas when Thomas made a left hand turn in front of him.
The report says that as police were interviewing Thomas and Lopez they noticed signs that they both were intoxicated. Officers had the two perform field sobriety tests which they failed. Thomas refused to take a PBT and a court order was obtained to draw his blood, but Lopez did and blew a .223.
Both Lopez and Thomas were transported to LHCPD jail where they were charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
