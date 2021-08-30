Multiple law enforcement officers have allegedly been assaulted by suspects in as many days last week in Needles, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a Needles address Thursday morning after receiving reports of a disturbance. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to take 30-year-old Needles Felipi Andrade into custody at the scene. Andrade allegedly assaulted law enforcement officers before deputies subdued him with an electronic stun device.
Andrade was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, California for mental health evaluation. The case was submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review of criminal charges against him. Andrade has been charged with one felony count of battery against a peace officer.
One day prior, deputies reported an assault on law enforcement officers during an unrelated burglary incident.
Deputies responded to the location Wednesday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 45-year-old Oklahoma resident Christopher Jones attempted to force his way into a victim’s residence. The victim was allegedly able to stop Jones before he entered the home, and the victim suffered minor injuries during the confrontation.
Jones was transported to San Bernardino County’s High Desert Detention Center from the scene. According to deputies, Jones assaulted a deputy during transit. Jones was charged with felony counts of attempted burglary and resisting arrest.
As of Friday, both Andrade and Jones remained in custody, and both cases remained under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.