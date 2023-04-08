Planting trees

Lake Havasu High School senior Celeste Switzer works with a parks department employee and fellow National Honor Society Students to plant one of 24 trees on the new nature stop along the Island Trail – located to the west of the Island Ballfields.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu City celebrated Arbor Day a couple weeks early this year by planting 24 new trees at a brand new nature stop along the Island Trail on Thursday.

National Arbor Day is the last Friday of April, which is April 28 this year. But Havasu Arborist Craig Geary with the Parks and Recreation Department explained that the city decided to do its annual tree planting celebration a few weeks early this year, both to avoid the higher temperatures later in the month and to take advantage of recent rains that are good for planting.

