Lake Havasu City celebrated Arbor Day a couple weeks early this year by planting 24 new trees at a brand new nature stop along the Island Trail on Thursday.
National Arbor Day is the last Friday of April, which is April 28 this year. But Havasu Arborist Craig Geary with the Parks and Recreation Department explained that the city decided to do its annual tree planting celebration a few weeks early this year, both to avoid the higher temperatures later in the month and to take advantage of recent rains that are good for planting.
The city picks a location and partners with one of the local schools to plant trees each year to celebrate Arbor Day – frequently the location has been along the Island Trail. This year the Arbor Day celebration teamed up with Lake Havasu High School’s National Honor Society to do the planting.
Geary said the group put in olive trees, willow acacias, eucalyptus, Texas ebonies, mesquites and iron woods this year. All of the trees were donated by Keep Havasu Beautiful.
The irrigation pipes that will keep the new trees watered were donated by Havasu’s wastewater department, and the plants will be entirely watered with reclaimed wastewater from the nearby treatment plant by the Island Ball Field. Geary said all of the plants along the island trail use that treated wastewater.
This year, the trees were planted on the trail’s brand new nature stop, which has been in the works over the past few months. The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors have taken the lead on the project, which consists of a 600-foot stretch of the trail between the Island Ball Fields and the turn off to the Nautical Inn.
Association member Judy Tassie got the ball rolling on the nature stop after learning about the National Association of Realtors place making grant during her term as president in 2022. The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors successfully applied for the $5,000 grant, and LHAR matched the grant with another $5,000 for the project.
Tassie worked with the city to identify the location and get permission to do some improvements to the area. City staff, including Geary, have also been helping with some of the planning and labor for the nature stop.
The city also donated several leftover slabs of granite from the London Bridge that has been spread throughout the area as landscaping, in addition to an old shaded bus stop that has been installed in the area.
The nature stop currently includes a ramada that was purchased with the money from the Realtors, and two large rock art sculptures along the road that were created by Star Nursery – a lizard on one side of the nature stop, and a snake on the other.
Tassie said the project kicked off in October last year, and the nature stop has really started to take shape over the past few months.
Tassie said Lake Havasu High School students have also been a major part of the nature stop project, along with lots of local businesses who have chipped in.
“There have been probably $50,000 worth just in donations – and that doesn’t even include the labor that they donated,” Geary said.
Although the nature stop is starting to come together, Tassie said it likely won’t be completely finished until this fall. She said there will eventually be more seating and tables installed in the area, and the bare dirt will eventually be covered with gray gravel, with some decorative red gravel on a few mounds.
Tassie said Keep Havasu Beautiful is also planning to install some signs throughout the nature stop with information about a variety of native plants and animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.