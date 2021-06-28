Mohave County mental health experts are now debating whether a Lake Havasu City man accused of multiple sexual offenses against a child is competent to stand trial. One expert has declared him competent, another has said otherwise. Now a third doctor is expected to decide next month.
Edward Decker was indicted last January on two counts of sexual assault against a minor younger than 12, in a case that allegedly began in 2019. Jacob Baldridge, of Kingman-based Whitney, Whitney, Baldridge and Atkinson law firm, requested an evaluation to determine Decker’s competency in the case earlier this year. Kingman-based psychologist Mark Harvancik and Tempe-based psychologist Katrina Buwalda evaluated Decker last month, according to court records, and each doctor reached opposite conclusions in the case.
Now Decker is expected to receive a third and possibly final evaluation from Kingman-based psychologist Lawrence Schiff, who serves as a certified examiner for Mohave and La Paz Superior Courts. According to Schiff, he has examined thousands of defendants in similar hearings throughout his career.
“Competency to stand trial requires two things,” Schiff said in an interview on Monday. “It’s a matter of whether they have a mental health condition or disability, and whether that condition renders a person unable to understand the charges against them. The person needs to understand the players in a courtroom setting, and they need to be able to assist their attorney in crafting a defense.”
According to Schiff, it will ultimately be a judge who decides whether a defendant such as Decker is competent to stand trial, under the advice of mental health experts. But even after such a decision is made, the judge must also determine whether the defendant can be made competent to stand trial through counseling.
“By statute in Arizona, mental health professionals have 15 months to restore a person to competency,” Schiff said. “If he or she can’t be restored, then they’re considered to be incompetent by the court. The judge could place the defendant in a mental facility, but if he or she is restored to competency and released, they’re back on the street.”
To make such a decision, however, Schiff says that a judge must consider mitigating and aggravating factors in a case.
Decker is accused of inappropriately touching a child on multiple occasions beginning in 2016, when the victim was nine years old. The alleged offenses went unreported until 2019, when the victim allegedly told a classmate what Decker had done. That classmate reported the offense to a school resource officer, leading to Decker’s indictment.
“If someone commits a serious crime, and they don’t have a previous criminal history, then we have to ask why,” Schiff said. “If they’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs, that doesn’t count … but if they’re delusional, or if something has happened to them, it could indicate a mental illness.”
According to Schiff, a defendant with an extensive arrest record, including violent or sexually-based offenses, may fit into the pattern of an antisocial personality disorder. According to court records, Decker has no prior felony arrest record – and Schiff has yet to review the report on Decker’s arrest from the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
“I haven’t seen it yet,” Schiff said. “I know that a lot of psychologists will go into a case cold, without reading the record, and rely on their own observations before examining the background. Others, like myself, will read whatever police records are available in preparing to make their determination.”
Schiff is expected to make his determination of Decker’s competency to stand trial next month, and a status conference in the case is scheduled to take place July 19 in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.
As of Monday, Decker remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $75,000 bond.
