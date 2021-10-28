The London Bridge Days parade this year will be special for a couple of reasons this year. Not only is this the 50th London Bridge Days parade to take place in Lake Havasu City but this parade will be led by two grand marshals instead of one.
Linda Seaver and Gary Meyers, the chamber of commerce’s citizen of the year for 2021 and 2020, will lead the way for floats starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday on Main Street.
Linda Seaver
The citizen of the year for 2021, Linda Seaver, was recognized by the chamber for all her effort as the Executive Director of the Havasu Community Health Foundation during the covid-19 pandemic.
“Our new citizen of the year has worked tirelessly through the pandemic and has kept vital services available to those in with very few exceptions,” 2015 citizen of the year Scott Taylor said at the chamber’s gala. “There were many challenges and roadblocks that crossed her path, but her passion for helping others has led the way for her to continually expand the service base of the organization she leads.”
Along with being honored to be named citizen of the year, Seaver says that she was also honored to be the leader of the Health Foundation during a global pandemic.
During the early days of covid, Seaver oversaw the foundation as they transformed their food bank from a grocery store style store to a drive up, contactless pick up stop. According to Seaver the food bank gave out 500 tons of food during the pandemic.
On top of making pre existing programs like the food bank and the mammogram procedures pandemic friendly, Seaver and the health foundation also offered community relief by helping house those with no place to go while they recovered from coronavirus.
“So if someone was coming out of the hospital and they had no place to go we opened an apartment for transition,” Seaver said. “So if someone had covid, they were recovering but they were homeless they would go there.”
The Health Foundation also helped house people just traveling through Havasu who came down with the virus.
While Seaver’s actions with the foundation this past year have received a lot of attention, she has been involved in the organization since 2012 when she was on the board of directors. It was in 2017 that the board asked her to take on the executive director role
“We were turning and changing things with the Health Foundation and they liked some of my experience that I brought to the table,” Seaver said.
Since Seaver became director, the Health Foundation has grown to 29 programs and is continuing to grow.
“When I came on board we had a handful of great programs but we decided to grow it, to offer more things to the community,” Seaver said. “I rarely have a weekend, I am always doing something for the foundation.”
Gary Meyers
Gary Meyers was named as the chamber’s citizen of the year for 2020 but Meyers never got the chance to be the grand marshal of the London Bridge Days parade because—well, it was 2020.
But Meyers, who has been active in the Lake Havasu City community since 2004, says that he is happy to be sharing the grand marshal role with Linda Seaver.
“She is a hard worker and I have known her for many years from fundraising events and other events in the community,” Meyers said. “She is truly well deserving of the 2021 award.”
When Meyers was announced as the winner for 2020 it caught him by total surprise as he was working the announcement event.
”It was kind of a funny incident,” Meyers said. “I am my Rotary Club’s photographer and I was ready to take pictures of the chamber of commerce’s announcement and the next thing I know they are announcing me.”
The Chamber recognized Meyers as the citizen of the year for his fundraising efforts with the Freedom Foundation and the Havasu Memorial Walkway.
“We did have a record year of fundraising and we were able to contribute a record amount to local charities,” Meyers said.
Along with working with Rotary, the Freedom Foundation and Havasu Memorial Walkway, Meyers was also the chair for the freedom bridge committee, the effort to bring a second bridge connecting Havasu with the island.
“We ended up getting a lot of sponsorships and support from the whole state,” Meyers said. “…I believe we did 33 public presentations on what the plans were for the upcoming bridge and the feedback we got was as I recall 100 percent supportive.”
Meyers says that he and his wife decided to call Lake Havasu City their permanent home after seeing all the supportive people in the community.
“At that time I did some research and found that Lake Havasu, on a per captia basis, likely has more community volunteers and more organizations than any city our size nationwide. There are well over 100 community groups and charities in Lake Havasu and for a small town like ours that amazed me.”
