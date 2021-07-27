Two Lake Havasu City men were arrested for drug felonies after being pulled over for an obstructed license plate.
According to the police report on June 13 at 6:40 p.m. a Havasu officer was on patrol when he noticed a four door white sedan with an obstructed license plate traveling west on Havasupai Boulevard. Police say they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, John Bishop, and the passenger, Dominic Bailey.
According to the report, the officer asked Bishop to exit the car to talk, which Bishop did and informed the officer that he was driving on a suspended license. Police say they then asked Bailey to exit the car they noticed a small baggie with a white crystalized substance in it. Bishop and Bailey were both detained and Bailey started yelling to Bishop ``I hope you’re honest John.”
Police say when they searched the vehicle and found a blue ink pen tube with a small amount of white crystalized residue. Both Bailey and Bishop denied that the drugs were theirs. Bailey and Bishop were transported to LHCPD jail where Bishop was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia along with driving on a suspended driver license. Bailey was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
