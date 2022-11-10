Two teachers are no longer working in the Lake Havasu Unified School District after one of them allegedly filmed inappropriate content on school grounds and posted the videos to a social media account where she shares explicit content.

According to a LHUSD human resources report, eighth grade Thunderbolt Middle School science teacher Samantha Peer was let go from the district on Oct. 31 and her husband, fourth grade Nautilus Elementary teacher Dillon Peer, was let go on Nov. 4.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.