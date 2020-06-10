Two hikers were rescued from the desert Saturday after taking a wrong turn and losing their trail.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a 23-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They had lost their way while hiking the SARA Park trail system, according to the Search and Rescue team.
After hiking about 3.5 miles to the lake, they tried to head back on the trail but took a wrong turn. After several more attempts to renavigate, they ended up lost and had to call for help.
Search and Rescue was activated. The hikers were able to give coordinates for their location, and the volunteers began searching while the hikers stayed put.
Searchers found the hikers just as they were out of water and helped them rehydrate before bringing them back to the trailhead.
