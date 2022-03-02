Lake Havasu City and Desert Hills fire officials were called to the 300 block of Erwin Lane on Wednesday, in Desert Hills, after witnesses reported a large fire that erupted in the area.
The fire was reported at about 4:05 p.m., prompting a response by firefighters and Mohave County law enforcement at the location. According to the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, a recreational vehicle and four standard vehicles were engulfed at the scene. Two Havasu fire engines, three Desert Hills fire engines and multiple support vehicles were present at the location to suppress the fire.
No injuries were reported in the incident as of Wednesday evening.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Desert Hills Fire Department.
