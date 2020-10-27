Two people were hospitalized after a motor vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Smoketree Avenue and State Route 95.
Police say a Jeep Cherokee allegedly failed to yield for a red light at the intersection as it traveled eastbound on Smoketree Avenue. A northbound Nissan passenger car struck the Cherokee, causing the Jeep to flip over. According to police, an off-highway vehicle that was traveling behind the Nissan struck the vehicle as a result of the initial collision.
According to police, one passenger from the off-highway vehicle and a passenger from the Jeep were transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic was diverted from the area after the accident until the intersection was reopened at about 6 p.m.
As of Tuesday, police officials said the accident remains under investigation.
