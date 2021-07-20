A traffic stop for a broken license plate light ended with two Mohave County residents being arrested for drug charges.
According to the police report, on July 17 at 10:30 p.m. a Lake Havasu City police officers pulled over a silver four door sedan with a non-working license plate. The police say there were two men in the car, 26 year old Gene Barnes and 35 year old Jonathon Held, and one woman.
The report says Barnes was asked to step out of the car and when an officer patted Barnes down they felt an object believed to be a needle of a pipe poker. Barnes emptied his front pocket revealing a tooter straw with dark residue and a pipe poker. Barnes also had a black container on him that had burnt tin foil and a brown tar like substance that tested positive for heroin.
Police say Held was searched and a fold up piece of tin foil with a narcotic pill was found. Held was transported to LHCPD jail where he was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotic drugs. Barnes was transported first to Havasu Regional Medical Center and then to LHCPD jail where he was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and narcotic drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.