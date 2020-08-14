Two people were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a head-on collision while riding personal watercraft near Windsor Beach.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident at about 2:30 p.m., with assistance from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department, when they received reports that one operator was laying in the water after the accident.
According to Lake Havasu City Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Kemp, one of the victims was treated by paramedics at the scene. Both were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
