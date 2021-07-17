Two kayakers and one PWC rider were stranded amid stormy weather on Saturday evening.
According to Mohave County Sheriff Office Sgt. Kyler Cox, deputies were able to locate a man stranded on his Jet Ski upriver.
He was found with no injuries, and the PWC had experienced mechanical issues.
Around the same time, two kayakers were reported to be stranded.
MCSO deputies were able to locate the kayakers in a cove near The Nautical Beachfront Resort, Cox said. Both individuals were unharmed and brought to safety on the patrol boat.
“People need to check the weather before they head out onto the water,” Cox said.
