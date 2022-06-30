While everyone’s focus this election cycle is on either city council, congressional or gubernatorial races there are other important elections also happening.
This Nov. 8 Lake Havasu City voters will cast a vote to fill two seats on the Lake Havasu Unified School District Board and the Mohave Community College District #5 board seat.
Packets for the LHUSD board seats can be picked up at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 West Beale Street, in Kingman or interested candidates can call 928-753-0747 to request the packet be mailed. Papers for the MCC election can be found online at Mohave.gov.
Currently there are three candidates for the LHUSD governing board who have filed their petitions; current LHUSD governing board member Lisa Roman, ASU Havasu professor Sharon Harvey and Lake Havasu City Resident Bob Fisher. There are two other candidates who as of June 30 have yet to file their petitions; former Jamaica Elementary principal Andrea Helart and Barbara Lumpkins.
According to the Mohave County Elections office no candidates have filed for the MCC Board District 5 chair.
The deadline for candidates to file paperwork is Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m.
